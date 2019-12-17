Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to Milwaukee with Christmas Show

× Expand Photo credit: Andreas Lawen, Fotandi Al Pitrelli

When Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) emerged in 1996, the sound was undefinable. American rockers? Symphonic musicians? Progressive metal heads with a flair for theatrics?

The brainchild of composer, lyricist and producer Paul O’Neill, TSO rose quickly to arena rock status with its 1999 debut, Christmas Eve and Other Stories. Milwaukee was one of the first places to embrace the TSO hybrid sound with large crowds and sold out shows as the orchestra shot up the charts and gained a worldwide following.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary debut and tour, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the orchestra’s principal guitarist and concert music director, Al Pitrelli, took some time from TSO’s busy holiday schedule to talk about Milwaukee, musical influences and spending holidays on the road:

Milwaukee was one of the first cities to support TSO early on. How does it feel coming to Milwaukee 21 years later?

Milwaukee will always have a special place in my heart. I never thought I’d ever see 21 years of consecutive tours; the fact that Milwaukee has embraced us as part of their holiday tradition and we have embraced Milwaukee as a part of ours—it means so much to the whole organization. To show our love and appreciation, we are bringing back our biggest show ever.

How did you first define TSO’s sound starting out? How do you define its sound today?

The TSO sound is a culmination of all of Paul O'Neill's musical and theatrical influences. Living in New York City, he was exposed to not only all the great arena rock bands but the New York Philharmonic, theater district and everything in-between. TSO has defined its own sound by carefully drawing from all of Paul’s influences.

You’ve cited Jeff Beck and Gary Moore as influences in your guitar playing. Can you expound on that specifically? How do you define your guitar playing that goes beyond their influences?

I love guitar players and any instrumentalist for that fact—they can tell me a story without the luxury of a lyric. I’ve always thought that it was harder to tell a story with fewer notes. Melody has always been paramount to me, I have tried to and continually try to speak clearer through my guitar. That’s one thing that Paul always enjoyed about my playing. He would always say I put words into my notes. Probably the greatest compliment I’ve ever been given.

How does it personally feel for you to bring Christmas Eve and Other Stories full circle from the first tour 21 years ago?

It feels bittersweet to perform this story again. I love playing the songs and have enjoyed being reintroduced to the characters after all these years. It’s the first time we have ever done it without Paul. In 1999, this was all brand new. There were no expectations. Every year since 1999, Paul, along with his family and our department heads, have raised the bar to unbelievable levels. They have done so again this year.

How has playing in TSO changed you over the years—personally and professionally?

Professionally, it’s given me one task: To be the best musical director I possibly can. It’s made me a better musician, band leader and teacher. Personally, it’s changed everything in my life. It’s made me appreciate and understand my family more and has made me much more selfless. My children have enjoyed growing up along with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and I love the fact that they are proud of me. It shows them that hard work and perseverance will make dreams come true.

You’re always on the road over the Christmas holidays. How do you and your family handle and adjust to that year to year?

I’ve been doing this so long that there is nothing to adjust to—for 21 years, this is all my family has known. My boys will come visit when their schedule permits, and my wife and the girls visit every Christmas Eve and Day wherever I am. On this tour, I get to celebrate Christmas Eve 60 times in as many communities. Who's luckier than me?

Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays two shows on Friday, Dec. 27, at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. For more information, call 414-227-0511 or visit fiservforum.com.