The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair's Main Stage Acts

× 1 of 9 Expand REO Speedwagon × 2 of 9 Expand Brett Eldredge × 3 of 9 Expand Fitz And The Tantrums × 4 of 9 Expand For King And Country × 5 of 9 Expand Melissa Etheridge × 6 of 9 Expand Old Dominion × 7 of 9 Expand Rick Springfield × 8 of 9 Expand The Commodores × 9 of 9 Expand The Isley Brothers Prev Next

Like the Wisconsin State Fair itself, the Main Stage offers something for everybody, ranging from classic rock to contemporary country, old-school R&B to indie pop. Even the kids get their own show with the KIDZ Bop tour. Let’s take a closer look:

Thursday, Aug. 1

REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon with Night Ranger @ 7:30 p.m.

The Fair kicks off with a blast from the rockin’ past with these two bands back to back. Look for the REO Speedsters to play all their hits—and they have many—with Night Ranger (“Sister Christian”) to warm up what will already be a hot summer night.

Friday, Aug. 2

Fitz And The Tantrums

Fitz and the Tantrums with K.Flay @ 7:30 p.m.

The band describes their sound as “soul-influenced indie pop,” which fits, given the Motown strains, but pulls on the indie side with multiple keyboards and plenty of percussion and no guitars. Lead singer Michael Fitzpatrick retrofits his classic pop leanings with just enough catchy, modern hooks to keep the music fresh and current. The band is scheduled to release All the Feels, its fourth studio album, in September. So, this is a good chance to hear new tunes since its last release in 2016.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge w/Jake Rose @ 7:30 p.m.

Can it only be six years making music for one of country’s fastest rising stars? Eldredge has five No. 1 hit singles to show for it along with four studio albums—plenty of material to choose from. He’s also one of the tallest on stage at 6 feet 4 inches, so he’s easy to spot wherever you’re sitting—or standing.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Happy Together Tour 2019 @ 7 p.m.

The 1960s re-emerges on stage with a line-up of classic hitmakers and their hits, including The Turtles with their biggest hit, “Happy Together.” But there’s oh so much more: Gary Puckett & The Union Gap “(“Young Girl”), The Buckinghams (“Kind of a Drag”), The Classics IV (“Spooky,” “Traces”), and the family band The Cowsills (“Hair,” “The Rain, the Park & Other Things”). Get your nostalgia on!

Monday, Aug. 5

For King And Country

for KING & COUNTRY w/Zach Williams @ 7 p.m.

This Christian pop duo features brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone and have been described as “Australia’s answer to Coldplay.” Makes sense given their alternative rock leanings infused with their Christian-based perspective, with influences ranging from The Beatles to U2, the Goo Goo Dolls to OneRepublic. Plan on hearing tunes from their 2018 release, Burn the Ships, which features their single, “God Only Knows.” Christian rocker Zach Williams opens.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 @ 7 p.m.

This is the show geared for families who love to hear hit songs performed by, who else? KIDZ. Those familiar with this phenomenon know that it all began in 2001, when KIDZ BOP’s kids recorded age appropriate versions of popular songs prior to the album release. To date, there’s now 37 compilations of which 24 have gone on to become Top 10 albums on the Billboard charts. Here’s a chance to hear and see your favorite songs performed live by these “veteran” young performers.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas @ 7:30 p.m.

Best known for the hit “Jessie’s Girl” (along with a stint on the TV soap, “General Hospital”), Rick Springfield is back with his collections of hits, which also includes “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “I’ve Done Everything for You” and “Affair of the Heart.” The Grammy winner recently released Orchestrating My Life, which features his hits re-recorded with orchestral arrangements, including a brand-new tune, “Irreplaceable.” Starship featuring Mickey Thomas opens and promises to light up the night with hits “Sara” and of course, “We Built this City.”

Thursday, Aug. 8

Jeff Dunham @ 7:30 p.m.

If it’s comedy you’re looking for at the Fair, then comic and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is the guy to see—along with his many assortment of characters. They range from Walter, the grumpy, retired senior citizen to Peanut, a purple-skinned “woozy,” his body covered in white hair with just a tuft of green hair on top—wearing one sneaker. And the perfect character for our Fair? None other than Jose Jalapeño on a Stick. The talking pepper typically shows up alongside Peanut. But this Jalapeño on a stick is strictly for performing, not eating.

Friday, Aug. 9

Old Dominion

Old Dominion w/Brandon Lay @ 7:30 p.m.

While they’ve only been together for four years, Old Dominion are old hands at penning hits for the likes of country music’s biggest stars: Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, among others. Now, they’re one of country music’s fastest rising acts and are out on their second headlining tour in as many years. Fans can expect to hear new music from OD’s third album slated for release in October. So, pay close attention and you’ll be among the first to hear the new stuff.

Saturday, Aug. 10

The Isley Brothers

The Isley Brothers & The Commodores @ 7:30 p.m.

This is rare pairing of two classic R&B groups coming together for a night of funk, soul and rock ’n’ roll. The Brothers hit their commercial groove 50 years ago with the 1969 hit, “It’s Your Thing.” That’s when brother bass-and-lead guitar player Ernie joined, having been influenced by Jimi Hendrix who had lived with the family and taught the younger Isley how to play. (He’s still with the band). The hits have just kept coming over the years with “That Lady,” “Harvest for the World,” “Caravan of Love” and so many more. The Commodores are best known for many ballads, including “Easy,” “Nightshift” and “Three Times a Lady,” but also know how to get down and get funky.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge @ 6 p.m.

Saving one of the best for the last night at the Fair, Melissa Etheridge, to borrow from Destiny’s Child, is ... a survivor who... works harder and... keeps on survivin’.” Her life story is proof of that. A breast cancer survivor, her fierce, indomitable spirit has kept her and her music going—and growing—since she picked up her first guitar at age 8. Fifty years later, she’s made a career of intertwining rock, folk, soul and country to create a hybrid sound that is uniquely her own with hits like “Bring Me Some Water” and “Come to My Window.”