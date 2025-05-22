Wisconsin Polka Festival this Weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Polka Boosters Wisconsin Polka Boosters - Winter Dance Members of the Wisconsin Polka Boosters enjoy a winter dance event.

In discussing the good it would do anyone to attend the Wisconsin Polka Boosters' 46th annual Wisconsin State Polka Festival, the Boosters' West Bend-based chairman Jerry Butalla cites a study published in a senior citizens' magazine regarding the benefits of the activity of which there should be plenty at the polka lovers' big event: dancing.

“Dancing boosts memory., improves flexibility, reduces stress, diminishes depression, helps your heart, aids in weight loss and better balance, increases energy, and aids in making friends," Butalla notes as selling points for the three day/six-band event held from Friday May 23 to Sunday May 25 at Richfield's Sterling Chalet.

However, Butalla may be underestimating the breadth of appeal across the age spectrum of the music his organization promotes. Polka record spins and dances (dancing is so prevalent at any such show, it's unfair to call them mere concerts) in this writer's experience over the past few years have attracted people young enough to be the children and grandkids Butalla’s health-conscious senior citizens. The Boosters' festival even allows free admission for attendees 14 and under.

Though Butalla says that “our crowd is getting older” for the fest, issues regarding age might be more concerning for some of the bands booked for the event. “Band players aren't wanting to travel very far," he says of some of the acts who might otherwise trek from throughout the state to pack the Chalet's dancefloor. Inflation is another concern of thrifty bandleaders; as Butalla recognizes, “The cost of everything has gone up.”

Wisconsin and Minnesota Bands

Those, and likely other, challenges aside, the Boosters have put together a festival representing much of the variety heard among Wisconsin's and Minnesota's polka bands. Of the half-dozen bands playing each day of the fest—two each day alternating with hour-long sets—the acts based nearest to Milwaukee is Kewaskum's Goodtime Dutchmen; the family group specializes in the New Ulm (MN) Dutchmen style of German-based polka. Apart from Minnesota ringers Kris and The Riverbend Dutchmen, the group traveling furthest to Richfield for the weekend may be a Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame-honored Stratford septet, The Hayes Boys Orchestra. The most versatile of the lot may be Wausau's Music Connection, featuring Jeff Heinz, the host of local country station's six-hour Sunday morning “Polka Jamboree.” Butalla also emphasizes that Monroe's Zweifel Brothers Band “play all kinds of music.”

“Our bands this year were picked,” stresses Butalla, “because they help promote the music are very popular with the people and provide great music for their entertainment.” German and Slovenian polka styles, the latter in good part to the Ruan Kautzer Band, will be well represented. But lovers of one ethnic variant will have to make due with tunes played in that style by bands offering a pan-national variety in their repertoire.

“You will notice that we did not include Polish music. For some odd reason it did not mix well for us, but some of our bands will play songs in the Polish style,” Butalla adds.

That caveat aside, the Boosters' chairman stresses the economic and relational value of polka entertainment, especially the event his group is hosting. “We have pretty much held the line on our admission. Polka music events are the cheapest entertainment by far for your money and the friends you make are for a lifetime.”

The Sterling Chalet is located at 1271 Highway 175, Richfield. For more information about the Wisconsin Polka Boosters' Wisconsin State Polka Festival, go to the online flier found here: wisconsinpolkaboosters.com/wpb23.html