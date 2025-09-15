Wombo’s Terse, Genre Defying Rock

× Expand Photo Via Wombo - Facebook Wombo

Far from the cultural epicenters of New York and Los Angeles, the city of Louisville, Kentucky has been producing genre-defying indie rock bands for over 40 years. From the early post-hardcore attack of Squirrel Bait to the chamber music sounds of Rachel’s, Louisville has been the home of numerous bands at the forefront of independent music. It is a city that exists in a sort of in-between state, not totally southern but not really northern either. Such a geographical limbo has undoubtedly influenced the city’s music scene, as performers do not seem to be beholden to any sort of established “scene” or approach to songwriting.

Wombo, a three-piece that hails from Louisville, is the latest act to take advantage of the city’s geographical and cultural ambiguity. Featuring Sydney Chadwick (bass, vocals), Cameron Lowe (guitar), and Joel Taylor (drums), the band’s latest album, 2025’s Danger in Fives (Fire Talk Records), captures the uniqueness of Louisville. As Chadwick explains, “we have lived there [Louisville] most of our childhoods, so it’s home for sure.” Perhaps not surprisingly, many of the songs on Danger in Fives speak to this idea of “home.”

Yet songs such as “Cloud” obscure as much as they reveal about what such a place actually means. Here, Chadwick sings, “Blue, I float out through a hole in my living room door/Old home you are turning over onto my heart.” Elsewhere on the album, Chadwick describes “Mountains on the ceiling” (“Ugly Room”) and “roads and driveways made of water” (“A Dog Says”). Nothing seems fixed or stable in Chadwick’s somewhat surreal take on her surroundings, an approach that seems to speak directly to the characteristics of the band’s hometown.

Jittery Brevity

Sonically, the songs on Danger in Fives perfectly soundtrack Chadwick’s descriptions, both real and perhaps, at times, imagined, of her surroundings. I was struck by the brevity of the songs on Danger in Fives—only two of the album’s 11 songs clocks in at over three minutes—and by how much the band was able to do in such amounts of time. There are no songs on the album that follow the traditional “verse-chorus-verse” formula, as Lowe’s often jittery guitar playing engages uneasily with Chadwick’s terse, poetic take on lyric writing. At the same time, the brief length of songs on Danger in Fives makes it difficult to get comfortable with the record. All of this leads to what can best be described as an anxious (but in a good way!) listening experience.

Danger in Fives solidifies Wombo’s place in Louisville’s storied cultural history. Yet Chadwick humbly declines on speaking to their status among the city’s previous musical acts. “I feel like,” she notes, “we are maybe not the ones to say what our place in the musical history there [Louisville] is.” Instead, what matters to Chadwick are the relationships that the band has created and fostered in Louisville. As she explains, they have “made a lot of friends there through playing music and have a good community through that, which we are grateful for.” Sounds like home to me.

Wombo plays the Cactus Club on Monday, Sept. 22.