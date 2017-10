Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any doubt about whether the group would include Milwaukee on their tour itinerary. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show, and go on sale Friday, May 31 at noon.