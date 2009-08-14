2009 Songs of the Summer

1. Jeremih - "Birthday Sex"
A slippery hook put Jeremih's debut single atop the charts; legions of birthday girls with unimaginative radio requests kept it there.
2. Young Money ft. Lil Wayne - "Every Girl"
Sure, it's censored beyond recognition for the radio, but the introductory single from Lil Wayne's Young Money collective says in blunt, clever terms what every other rap and R&B song is thinking.
3. Pleasure P - "Boyfriend 2"
Infidelity, justified.
4. Drake - "Best I Ever Had"
Can you tell Kanye West directed the video?
5. The-Dream - "Rockin' That Thang"
Hormones make The-Dream say all sorts of things he doesn't mean.
6. Keri Hilson ft. Kanye West and Ne-Yo - "Knock You Down"
"The Girl Is Mine," with Kanye West and Ne-Yo filling the Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney roles, but told from the woman's perspective. Brilliant.
7. Maxwell - "Pretty Wings"
Because people over 25 listen to the radio, too. Sometimes.
8. Chrisette Michele - "Epiphany (I'm Leaving)"
Chrisette Michele's most elegant moment yet.
9. Jamie Foxx ft. T-Pain - "Blame It"
"Blame It" peaked a little too early to be the song of the summer, loosing much of its appeal when your parents began singing along with it. Still, for a couple weeks there...
10. Kid Cudi - "Day n Nite"
Because Top 40 is a sucker for songs that can be easily transformed into mega-mixes.