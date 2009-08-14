2009 Songs of the Summer

×

As we enter the final stretch of summer, magazines and newspapers have begun to crown their choices for 2009's song of the summer. The New York Post called it for Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow," ironically the worst song of the summer, but better options abound. I'll submit 10:

1. Jeremih - "Birthday Sex"

A slippery hook put Jeremih's debut single atop the charts; legions of birthday girls with unimaginative radio requests kept it there.

2. Young Money ft. Lil Wayne - "Every Girl"

Sure, it's censored beyond recognition for the radio, but the introductory single from Lil Wayne's Young Money collective says in blunt, clever terms what every other rap and R&B song is thinking.

3. Pleasure P - "Boyfriend 2"

Infidelity, justified.

4. Drake - "Best I Ever Had"

Can you tell Kanye West directed the video?

5. The-Dream - "Rockin' That Thang"

Hormones make The-Dream say all sorts of things he doesn't mean.

6. Keri Hilson ft. Kanye West and Ne-Yo - "Knock You Down"

"The Girl Is Mine," with Kanye West and Ne-Yo filling the Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney roles, but told from the woman's perspective. Brilliant.





7. Maxwell - "Pretty Wings"

Because people over 25 listen to the radio, too. Sometimes.

8. Chrisette Michele - "Epiphany (I'm Leaving)"

Chrisette Michele's most elegant moment yet.





9. Jamie Foxx ft. T-Pain - "Blame It"

"Blame It" peaked a little too early to be the song of the summer, loosing much of its appeal when your parents began singing along with it. Still, for a couple weeks there...









10. Kid Cudi - "Day n Nite"

Because Top 40 is a sucker for songs that can be easily transformed into mega-mixes.