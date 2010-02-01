The 2010 Grammys Get It (Relatively) Right

While it won't­ do much to combat the perception that the Grammys are hopelessly out of touch, this year's list of winners is actually a pretty good representation of the public's tastes. Of course, any year the Grammy's top honor doesn't go to a Steely Dan reunion album or a jazz tribute to Joni Mitchell is a step in the right direction for the infamously aloof award show.

The good this year: An inspired alternative album Grammy for Phoenix, an indisputable R&B performance Grammy for Maxwell and just the right amount of recognition for Lady Gaga and Jay-Z.

The bad: Well, there wasn't much to complain about, really. Beyoncé's significance seems to have been overstated, and it's hard to imagine a world where Jay-Z's "Run This Town" is the bigger rap/sung collaboration than his Alicia Keyes "Empire State of Mind" duet, but it's not worth nitpicking over too much, especially when you imagine the alternate reality where Black Eye Peas completely dominated the honors.

The list of winners is below:

Album Of The Year: Fearless Taylor Swift

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance: “Halo” Beyoncé

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Run This Town” Jay-Z feat. Rihanna

Best Rock Album: 21st Century Breakdown Green Day

Record Of The Year: “Use Somebody” Kings Of Leon

Best Country Album: Fearless Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” Beyoncé

Best Dance Recording: “Poker Face” Lady Gaga

Best Electronic/Dance Album:The Fame Lady Gaga

Best Alternative Music Album:Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix Phoenix

Best Contemporary R&B Album:I Am… Sasha Fierce Beyoncé

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” Beyoncé

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals: “I Gotta Feeling” The Black Eyed Peas

Best Rock Song: “Use Somebody” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

Best Pop Vocal Album:The E.N.D. The Black Eyed Peas

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance: “Pretty Wings” Maxwell

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals: “Blame It” Jamie Foxx & T-Pain

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance: “At Last” Beyoncé

Best Rock Instrumental Performance: “A Day in the Life” Jeff Beck

Best Urban/Alternative Performance: “Pearls” India.Arie and Dobet Gnahore

Best R&B Song: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” Thaddis Harrell, Beyoncé Knowles, Terius Nash & Christopher Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Rap Solo Performance: “D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)” Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group: “Crack a Bottle” Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent

Best Rap Song: “Run This Town” Jeff Bhasker, Shawn Carter, Robyn Fenty, Kanye West & Ernest Wilson, songwriters (Athanasios Alatas, songwriter) (Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West)

Best Rap Album:Relapse Eminem

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance: “Make It Mine” Jason Mraz

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals: “Lucky” Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: “White Horse” Taylor Swift

Best Male Country Vocal Performance: “Sweet Thing” Keith Urban

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden Michael Bublé

Best Solo Rock Performance: “Working on a Dream” Bruce Springsteen

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals: “Use Somebody” Kings of Leon

Best Hard Rock Performance: “War Machine” AC/DC

Best Metal Performance: “Dissident Aggressor” Judas Priest

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals: “I Run to You” Lady Antebellum

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: “I Told You So” Carrie Underwood and Randy Travis

Best Country Song: “White Horse” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters

Best Americana Album:Electric Dirt Levon Helm

Best Contemporary Blues Album:Already Free The Derek Trucks Band

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media:Slumdog Millionaire Various Artists, A.R. Rahman, producer

Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media: “Jai Ho” (From Slumdog Millionaire) Gulzar, A.R. Rahman & Tanvi Shah, songwriters (A.R. Rahman, Sukhvinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, Mahalaxmi Iyer & Vijay Prakash)

Best Recording Package: Everything That Happens Will Happen Today Stefan Sagmeister, art director

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Neil Young Archives Vol. I (1963-1972) Gary Burden, Jenice Heo and Neil Young, art directors

Best Short Form Music Video: “Boom Boom Pow” The Black Eyed Peas

Best Long Form Music Video: “The Beatles Love – All Together Now”