"2010 Hip Hop Honors" Toast Milwaukee Rap Pioneers

Twenty veterans of the Milwaukee rap scene will be celebrated at the 2010 Hip Hop Honors ceremony Sunday night at 618 Live on Water Street. The honorees were selected by event promoter Steve Love and include some of the local rappers who made waves in the underground around the turn of the century, like Coo Coo Cal, Baby Drew and Mack Mone, as well as producer Bigg Hank (who crafted hits for Cal and Drew), and many of the DJs who supported the local hip-hop scene in its infancy, including Doc B, Reggie Brown, DJ Don and DJ Wolf D. Though it's by no means a comprehensive celebration of Milwaukee hip-hopmany of the honorees are clients or acquaintances of promoter Lovethe ceremony toasts an interesting turning point in local rap history, when Milwaukee flirted with significant national attention for the first time.

Admission to the event, which begins at 9 p.m. and is hosted by comedian D-Rock and Shay "Buckeey" Johnson of "The Flavor of Love 2," is $10. DJ Nu Stylez performs after the ceremony.