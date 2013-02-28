Here's the 2013 Jazz in the Park Lineup

×

June 6- Extra Crispy Brass Band (Milwaukee)



June 13- Davina & the Vagabonds (Minneapolis)



June 20- Soule Monde (Burlington, VT)



June 27- Natty Nation (Madison)



July 4- [None]



July 11- [None; Bastille Days programming]



July 18-Tweed Funk (Milwaukee)



July 25- Torn Soul (Milwaukee)



August 1- Fo/Mo/Deep (Columbus, OH)



August 8- Snarky Puppy (Brooklyn, NYC)



August 15- Uptown Savages (Milwaukee)



August 22- The Jazz Corporation (Milwaukee)



August 29- Eddie Butts Band (Milwaukee)



September 5- De La Buena (Milwaukee)

Break out those wine coolers (but only for home enjoyment, of course, because no carry-in alcohol is allowed in Cathedral Square): Jazz in the Park has announced its 2013 lineup, which features a number of regional jazz and funk acts and a handful of local favorites, including festival mainstays De La Buena. The complete lineup for the festival is below.Once again the concert series runs 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays, following a 5 p.m. happy hour at Cathedral Square. And the organizers really, really can't stress this enough: No carry-in adult beverages are allowed."Jazz in the Park is produced by Music in the Park, a non-profit organization and asks that you leave your adult beverages at home. All proceeds from sales at Jazz in the Park help offset the high costs of production and ensure the continued success of the festival. Please do your part to support this event," promoters wrote in a plea that I'm going to go out on a limb and predict that a fair amount of patrons will ignore.