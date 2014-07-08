The 2014 Brady Street Festival Will Feature a Celebrated Workingman Reunion; Lots of Dairy-Based Entertainment

The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, The Sleepwalkers, Soul Low and The Living Statues—but the big news is the Celebrated Workingman reunion show the band hinted at when it released a new album this spring. Beyond music, there's a colorful array of odds-and-ends entertainment, including a drag show, belly dancers, yoga, zumba and, at a stage sponsored by the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, a full afternoon of dairy-based spectacle, including a mozzarella making demonstration, a cheese curd eating contest, a kids pizza making contest and something called the Cheese Awards.

The festival takes place Saturday, July 26. Below you can comb through the lineup while thinking about cold, refreshing, nutrient-rich Wisconsin milk:

East Side Vibes Stage

11 a.m. Core Essence Yoga on the stage

12:30 p.m. DJ Marcus Doucette Sound Travels

3 p.m. Carbon Tigers

5 p.m. Soul Low

6:30 p.m. The Living Statues

8 p.m. Midnight Reruns

9:30 p.m. Grace Weber

Brady Locals Stage

12 p.m. Calamity Janes

2 p.m. Myles Coyne & The Rusty Nickels

4 p.m. Black Diet

6 p.m. Ryan Holman Comedy Skit/MC

6:30 p.m. Kane Place Record Club

8:30 p.m. Ryan Holman Comedy Skit/MC

9 p.m. Celebrated Workingman

Glorioso's Entertainment Stage

11 a.m. DJ Eric Blowtorch

11:30 a.m. Kids Pizza Making Contest with MC Kyle Cherek of Wisconsin Foodie

1:30 p.m. Mozzarella Making Demo with MC Kyle Cherek

3:30 p.m. Annual Cheese Curd Eating Contest with MC Michael Glorioso

5 p.m. Cheese Awards / People's Choice with panel of celebrity judges (TBD)

6 p.m. Music by the Carpetbaggers

Bud Light Main Stage

11:30 a.m. Mainstage Academy of Dance

12:30 p.m. Zumba with CJ and Astor St. Dance Studio

1:30 p.m. DG

3 p.m. Webster X

5 p.m. The Sleepwalkers

7 p.m. Tweed Funk

8:30 p.m. Casablanca Belly Dancers

9 p.m. THE DEMIX

10 p.m. Dudes Will Be Divas Drag Show