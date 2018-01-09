Halsey & Logic and James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Are Summerfest's First 2018 Amphitheater Headliners

× Expand Halsey

Summerfest announced its first two American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners one after another this week: Pop singer Halsey will perform at the venue on Friday, June 29, supported by rapper Logic, and soft-spoken singer-songwriter James Taylor will play the venue on Thursday, June 28, on a double bill with rocker Bonnie Raitt (they'll both be backed by their bands).

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at noon.

If neither of those acts are your cup of tea, there may be another one on the way that's more to your tastes. The festival shared this cryptic tweet on Sunday: