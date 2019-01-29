Celebrate Your Demented Inner Romantic With REYNA's "Heartbeat" Video

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the timing couldn't be better for the Milwaukee sister/sister dance-pop duo REYNA to share the pink-saturated visual for their exuberant latest single "Heartbeat." The song is an absolute jam, but the video is a little darker than it initially lets on, following the sisters formerly known as Vic and Gab as they indulge in some baking, dancing and light kidnapping.

You can stream the video below, and read Vic Banuelos's interview with Billboard, which premiered the video today, calling it "a colorful visual celebration of the sisters’ Mexican-American heritage."