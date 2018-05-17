This Week on The Disclaimer: All Things Gloss Records

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're discussing all things Gloss Records ahead of the label's third annual Gloss Weekend in Riverwest this weekend. Label founder Harrison Colby is joined by Jami Eaton and Lucus Riddle, his bandmates in The Delphines, who are reuniting for a show Saturday night at the festival. They chat about their reunion, the joy of festivals and the ins and outs of running a label.

