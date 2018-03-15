Absolutely Cast a Deep Chill on Their Comeback Single "Paradigm"

Listeners could have completed a bachelor’s degree in the time since we last heard new music from Milwaukee’s Absolutely. It’s been four years since the group released its alluringly murky sophomore album Cannot Find, a gloomier, more post-punk-minded spin on the brisk punk of their note-perfect 2011 debut record Learns to Love Mistakes. But this week Absolutely announced they’ve got a new album in the pipeline called Plays Pillory Crown Shyness. “We’re very excited,” frontman George Ananchev says. “It sounds great.”

Along with that announcement, the group has shared the first single from that album, “Paradigm,” a tightly knotted, six-minute braid of math-rock and post-punk that builds to a cleansing, Leaves Turn Inside You-esque séance.

You can stream it below.