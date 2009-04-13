Aerosmith @ Alpine Valley, June 13

It's been five years since Aerosmith's last album, a 2004 collection of blues covers, and a full eight years since the veteran hard-rock band's last album of all-original material, 2001's Just Press Play. By their own admission they're long overdue for a follow-up, but when illness sidetracked their attempts to release a 15th studio album by this summer, the group decided to concentrate on touring instead. Their summer tour will bring them to Alpine Valley in East Troy on Saturday, June 13, with tickets on sale at 10 a.m. this Saturday via LiveNation.