Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Brought The Swagger (and a Ton of Covers) to His Summerfest Solo Show

Aerosmith was almost one of the few classic-rock era bands to withstand the test of time. After playing together for 46 years, the iconic rock outfit announced their impending breakup and farewell tour in 2016. Despite the split, frontman Steven Tyler shows no intention of giving up his infamous rock 'n' roll lifestyle. The aging rocker performed one of his first solo shows at the BMO Harris Pavilion last night, delighting the crowd with a setlist loaded with Aerosmith hits, a few of his solo tunes and countless covers.

From the back of the venue, a fan would hardly be able to distinguish current Steven Tyler from the gaudy, flamboyant Tyler who fronted Aerosmith in the mid-1970s. Sporting purple glitter bell bottoms and his signature collection of silky scarves, Tyler led his seven-piece band with his timeless glam-rock finesse. His long, wavy hair followed him as he bounced around the stage.

Though his voice is noticeably more weathered than some of his peers, Tyler was able to hit the high notes and hold the long notes with ease. A quick Google search will reveal that Tyler is 70 years old, but after watching last night’s set, one would never suspect that Tyler could order off the senior citizen’s menu. His stage presence was magnetic; it was hard not to stare as he groped the mic stand and hurled a used harmonica into the crowd.

He began his set breezing through Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion,” an entirely appropriate song made legendary by Richard Linklater’s sweaty summer flick Dazed and Confused. He quickly transitioned into a second Aerosmith hit, “Cryin.” The crowd was immediately transfixed, dancing in their plastic chairs while trying not to spill their drinks. “It’s no secret that I am an alcoholic… in recovery,” Tyler quipped. “But, the first beer I ever drank was a Miller, so it’s all your fault!”

Like many of their classic rock contemporaries, Aerosmith’s collection of greatest hits is massive. During the second half of his set, Tyler performed “Jaded” and “Dream On,” the latter inducing a massive audience sing-along. He certainly isn’t famous for subtlety, and his over-the-top demeanor hasn’t aged a day since the band’s 1972 debut. Tyler slipped only two of his solo tracks into his set, both of which were well-received by the audience. Both songs were performed with a heavy dollop of soul, and it’s clear that Tyler’s solo work draws inspiration from the same bluesy rock that has influenced Aerosmith from the very beginning.

The lone fault in Tyler’s set was the hefty amount of cover songs. He managed to slip multiple Beatles covers into the set, and he closed the show with a blistering rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.” He performed every cover with his soulful swagger, but it’s safe to say Tyler has plenty of tried-and-true Aerosmith songs in his back pocket that would please his fans much more. During some points in the set, Tyler and company felt like a very skilled church festival cover band. If Aerosmith diehards were expecting to hear a few of the band’s deeper cuts, they were likely disappointed.