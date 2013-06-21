Altos Will Soundtrack a Silent Film Live at the Milwaukee Film Festival

Milwaukee Film Festival and Alverno Presents have teamed up to create a one-time performance centerpiece.

The Milwaukee Film Festival, in collaboration with the Alverno Presents series, will feature a rare 35mm print of the groundbreaking Soviet film, Earth (Zemlya) by Aleksander Dovzhenko along with a live score Friday, October 4 at the Oriental Theater at 7 p.m.

Earth was a silent film released in 1930 portraying the life of Ukranian farmers with agricultural adjustments made during Stalin’s rule and caused conflict with Soviets and Russian empire. The live performance includes music from the Milwaukee musical collective Altos. Their sound can be described as atmospheric and forlorn, which should underscore the starkness of the film. The 12-piece ensemble will expand to include 18 players for this one-off event.

Tickets will be available starting July 15 at Alverno Presents’ box office and the Milwaukee Film Festival box office starting September 11.