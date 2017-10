Sure, it was impressive when the Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavillion cracked the Billboard Top 20 earlier this week, but perhaps a more telling indicator of the band's rising stock is their schedule May 19 concert in Milwaukee: It's been moved from the Turner Hall Ballroom, where it quickly sold out, to the much larger Riverside Theater.

That Animal Collective would have been playing a venue that size in a city this size would have been unthinkable just a year ago.