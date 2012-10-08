Art Garfunkel Cancels Pabst Theater Show

×

There are concert cancellation announcements that give you the impression the artist truly, deeply does not give a fuck—cough!—and then there are ones that actually sting. File away this Art Garfunkel announcement in the latter category. Paul Simon's Flavor Flav has scrapped his entire tour, including his Oct. 26 date at the Pabst Theater, with great reluctance because of vocal problems, according to a press release.



Since doctors discovered a weakened vocal cord in 2010, the singer has been working on mending his voice and is intent on making a full recovery. Garfunkel recently did extensive promotion for his new album, The Singer, a career retrospective (which contains two songs he recorded earlier this year).



Garfunkel regrets the disappointment to fans who bought tickets as well as the venues and promoters who worked to make these shows a success. “I had such hopes of being finally ready to perform. How painful to try and not be quite yet there,” says Garfunkel. Manager John Scher says, “Art wants to perform, more than anything. He’s going to come back stronger than ever.”

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, or will be automatically refunded to credit cards.