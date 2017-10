AWOLNATION, Matt and Kim, Grouplove Among Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage Headliners

The lineup roll out at Summerfest continues. This morning the festival announced its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners.

June 26 8:00 pm twenty one pilots

10:00 pm Grouplove

June 27 8:00 pm Capital Cities

10:00 pm Atlas Genius

June 28 10:00 pm Matt & Kim

June 29 10:00 pm TBA

June 30 10:00 pm Cold War Kids

July 2 10:00 pm AWOLNATION

July 3 10:00 pm Alex Clare

July 4 8:00 pm The Features

10:00 pm The Neighbourhood

July 5 10:00 pm The Airborne Toxic Event

July 6 10:00 pm Neon Trees

July 7 10:00 pm Bad Religion