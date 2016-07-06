Bask in The Good Times with the Latest Mike Benign Compulsion Single

Every song from Milwaukee power-pop veterans The Mike Benign Compulsion feels like a dispatch from 1986—and really, there are worse years to be trapped in. The Milwaukee quartet's latest single "The Best Years of Our Lives" keeps running with that '80s college radio vibe, and it's one of their sweetest yet, all effervescent jangle and summery jubilation. It plays like a wonderful lost 45 from the golden years of I.R.S. Records.

You can stream the single below, via the group's Bandcamp page, and catch the band at Summerfest on Saturday, July 9 at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard at 6 p.m. They'll be following a 4 p.m. set from Neil Finn of Crowded House, and be followed at 8 p.m. by the Wooldridge Brothers.