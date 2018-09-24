Bastille, Young The Giant and Death Cab For Cutie Will Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Show

× Expand Photo credit: Eliot Lee Hazel Death Cab For Cutie

FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Show is coming a little early this year. Today the Milwaukee alt-rock station revealed the dates and lineup for its holiday concerts, now in their 13th year: Bastille and Young The Giant will headline night one on Tuesday, Nov. 27 (Bishop Briggs and Grandson are also on the bill), while Death Cab For Cutie will be joined by Jungle, Albert Hammond Jr. and Barnes Courtney for night two on Saturday, Dec. 1. If memory serves, this is the first time the station has hosted one of these concerts in November.

Tickets for both nights go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with a presale running Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (use the password 1021BSS).