Here's the Bay View Bash's Colorful 2014 Music and Entertainment Lineup

Milwaukee’s largest all-volunteer street party, the Bay ViewBash will return for another day of fun, shopping and gorging on South KinnickinnickAvenue on Saturday, Sept. 13. This weekend the festival released its music andentertainment lineup for the event, and as usual it’s charmingly quirky,featuring some very loud music very early in the day at the Rush-Mor Recordsstage, a strong-man competition from the neighborhood’s strong-man hub theBrickyard Gym, drag shows from Hamburger Mary’s, cooking demonstrations from Afro-Fusion Cuisine and a returning headliningperformance from the almighty Prince Experience featuring Gabriel Sanchez.The full lineup is below.

Children’s Area sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church and St. FrancisDental 12:00 Rainbow Randa 1:00 Academy ofClassical Ballet 2:00 MilwaukeeYouth Theater 3:00 CantosDancers 4:00 Princess ofMagic 5:00 GregoryDobbs North Stage sponsored by Rush-Mor/WMSE 11:30 am HeavyHand 12:30 pm LikeLike The The The Death Death

1:30 pm Tigernite 2:30 pm MidnightReruns 3:30 pm PlatinumBoys 5:00 pm DrunkDrivers (Eau Claire) 7:30 pm WeAre Hex (Indianapolis) 9:00 pm ZeroBoys (Indianapolis) Middle Stage sponsored by Groppi’s 11:00 am - 12:30 pm DavidDrake 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm Downtimefor Strongman Competition / Dead Man’s Carnival 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm AmericanBlues featuring Billy Flynn 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm AmericanBlues featuring Billy Flynn 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm BryanCherry 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm BryanCherry 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm JoeJordan-The Give Love Experience with Shon Hinton and the Shotgun Band 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm BrewCity Fire Brigade (Location TBA) South Stage sponsored by David Gruber Law Offices 11:30 am-1:00 pm JohnStano 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm WellInformed Citizen 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm WellInformed Citizen 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm AnnieB and the Complication 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm RafaelMendez & The Fabulous House Rockers 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm PrinceExperience featuring Gabriel Sanchez Demonstration Stage 11:00 am CookingDemo #1 sponsored by Afro Fusion Cuisine 12:00 pm StrongMan Competition sponsored by Brickyard Gym 1:30 pm StrongMan Competition sponsored by Brickyard Gym 2:00 pm StrongMan Competition sponsored by Brickyard Gym 2:30 pm CookingDemo #2 sponsored by Afro Fusion Cuisine 3:00 pm Societyof Creative Anachronism 3:30 pm CookingDemo #3 sponsored by Afro Fusion Cuisine 4:00 pm DeadMan’s Carnival 4:30 pm DeadMan’s Carnival 5:00 pm CookingDemo #4 sponsored by Afro Fusion Cuisine 5:30 pm DeadMan’s Carnival 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm TheGirls of Hamburger Mary’s Review 7:00 pm - 7:45 pm TheGirls of Hamburger Mary’s Review 8:00 pm DeadMan’s Carnival

Also, according to the Bash’s website, DJ Dion will be “playingold school jams on Herman Street, alongside the old Bella’s Fat Cat.”