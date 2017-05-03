Here's Bay View's 2017 Chill on the Hill Schedule

× Expand De La Buena at Bay View's Chill on the Hill

Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at the Humboldt Park Bandshell. Today the Bay View Neighborhood Association revealed the lineup for 2017's Chill on The Hill, and it's one of the series' best yet, featuring some of the city's sharpest newer live acts (D'Amato, Abby Jeanne), some bold picks (Piles!), and some proven staples (the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, De La Buena and the American Legion Band).

The complete schedule is below; all shows begin at 6 p.m.

- June 6: D'Amato with Bay View High School and Parkside Drum Lines

- June 13: Driveway Thriftdwellers, Derek Pritzl and the Gamble, with Derek Sallmann

- June 20: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

- June 27: American Legion Band with Reagan High School Jazz Experience

& Riverside High School Jazz Combo

- July 4: – No Concert – Independence Day Celebrations

- July 11: Abby Jeanne, Fainting Room with Bryn Lorraine Johnson

- July 18: Charles Walker Band with Sam Guyten

- July 25: Devil Met Contention, Cow Ponies with Bruce Dean

- Aug. 1: Colors of the Alphabet, MYSO Jazz Ensemble with Slimabean

- Aug. 8: Max & the Invaders,The Revomatics with HI/Jack

- Aug. 15: Piles, Dramatic Lovers with Mathew Haeffel

- Aug. 22: Misha Siegfried and His Band, Don Linke with Olivia Gonzales Quartet

- Aug. 29: De La Buena with Sara and Kenny

The Humboldt Park Bandshell will also host two free movie screenings this summer: La La Land on July 20 and The Lego Batman Movie on Aug. 5.