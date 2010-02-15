The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) in conjunction with MilwaukeeCounty Parks is proud to enter its sixth year of providing the Chill on theHill concert series to the community. The BVNA, in partnership with theMilwaukee County Parks, will host various local bands and family-friendlyevents at the Humboldt Park band shell every Tuesday evening throughout thesummer. This year's dates are from June 8th through August 31st.
The BVNA's Chill on the Hill Committee is looking for local bands who cantake to the stage this season. The series provides an eclectic and diversemusical mix, and the concerts typically draw an audience of between800-2500.
Bands who are interested in submitting a media kit should review therequirements in the Call for Bands document on the BVNA's website prior tosubmission. Any submissions or questions can be directed to the Chill onthe Hill Co-Chair, Carol Voss, at bvnachill@gmail.com with "Chill on theHill" in the subject line. The strict deadline is Monday, March 1, 2010, and theline-up will be announced during the first week of April. More details areavailable on http://www.bayviewneighborhood.org/chill-on-the-hill-call-for-bands-2010.
Bay View Seeks Bands for Chill on the Hill
