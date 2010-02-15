Bay View Seeks Bands for Chill on the Hill

The Bay View Neighborhood Association is looking for bands to fill the 2010 lineup of its popular Tuesday-evening Chill on the Hill concert series at Humboldt Park. The series typically themes its weeks out by genre, providing opportunities for a wide variety of local artists to perform. Interested bands have until March 1 to apply; I've pasted the complete press release below.

The BVNA's Chill on the Hill Committee is looking for local bands who cantake to the stage this season. The series provides an eclectic and diversemusical mix, and the concerts typically draw an audience of between800-2500.

Bands who are interested in submitting a media kit should review therequirements in the Call for Bands document on the BVNA's website prior tosubmission. Any submissions or questions can be directed to the Chill onthe Hill Co-Chair, Carol Voss, at bvnachill@gmail.com with "Chill on theHill" in the subject line. The strict deadline is Monday, March 1, 2010, and theline-up will be announced during the first week of April. More details areavailable on http://www.bayviewneighborhood.org/chill-on-the-hill-call-for-bands-2010.