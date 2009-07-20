Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch Diagnosed with Tumor, Cancels Concerts

Some bad news from the Beastie Boys camp—really, really bad news: The band has canceled all of its tour dates and delayed its upcoming album after doctors diagnosed Adam Yauch with a cancerous tumor. Full press release below:­

Beastie Boys have canceled all upcoming concert appearances to allow time for Yauch's surgery and recovery. The release of the band's forthcoming album Hot Sauce Committee Part 1 will also be pushed back.

Paraphrasing from a video statement on Beastieboys.com, Yauch said, "I just need to take a little time to get this in check, and then we'll release the record and play some shows. It's a pain in the neck (sorry had to say it) because i was really looking forward to playing these shows, but the doctors have made it clear that this is not the kind of thing that can be put aside to deal with later."