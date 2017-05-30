Beck Will Play Milwaukee For the First Time in Ages This Summer

You'd think that at some point over the last 15 or 20 years one of Beck's tours would have taken him through Milwaukee, but for whatever reason, the ageless alternative-rock songwriter has steered clear of the city for most of his career. That'll change this summer: He'll finally return to Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 16 for a show at the Riverside Theater.

There's a good chance he'll have new material to play behind, too. While nothing's official yet, he's rumored to have a new album out this year, his first since 2014's weepy Morning Phase, an unlikely Grammy Album of the Year winner. If its lead single "WOW" is anything to judge by, it should return him to the weirder party territory of his most loved albums—but given that this is Beck, trying to predict his next move can be a fool's errand.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m., following a pre-sale that begins Thursday at noon. You can watch the video for "WOW" below.