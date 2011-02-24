The Black Keys to Headline the Marcus Amphitheater

How big are The Black Keys in the wake of their 2010 critical and commercial hit Brothers? Big enough to headline the same stage as Justin Bieber, apparently. The blues-rock duo will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 6quite a coup for any blue-leaning act, especially one with roots on the independent label Fat Possum. The Black Keys will be supported by two alternative acts that are decent draws in their own right, Florence The Machine and Cage The Elephant.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 5 through Ticketmaster and are $17.50 and $30. The show is the fourth Marcus Amphitheater headliner Summerfest has announced for 2012, following Katy Perry, Sugarland and Toby Keith.