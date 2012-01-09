The Black Keys to Play the Bradley Center

Returning to Milwaukee after last summer\'s Summerfest performance at the Marcus Amphitheater, The Black Keys will headline the Bradley Center on Wednesday, May 16, the venue announced this morning. The blues-rock duo is touring behind its latest album, <em>El Camino</em>, its faithful (if slightly glammier) followup to the 2010 album that made the band one of modern rock\'s few bona fide new stars, <em>Brothers</em>. One-time British buzz band Arctic Monkeys will open. That group is supporting its 2010 album <em>Suck It and See</em>, which toned down the indie-rock exclamations of past releases in favor of Beatles and Stones traditionalism.<br /><br />Tickets are $33 and $47.50 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.<br /><br /><br />