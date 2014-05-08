The Black Keys Will Return to the Bradley Center in September

Blues rockers The Black Keys established themselves as one of alternative rock's biggest contemporary acts with their 2010 album Brothers , a blockbuster that spawned several heavily licensed hits, including the Danger Mouse-produced "Tighten Up." On Tuesday, they'll release their latest album, Turn Blue , and where there's a new album there's a new tour. Today the band announced that they'll return to Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center—known as just the plain ol' Bradley Center last time they played there—for a show on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m.