Blackbird Reveals its Spring "From The Stage to the Booth" Schedule

×

FEBRUARY (Dusty Medical Month)

2/14: Ramma Lamma

2/21: Midwest Beat

2/28: Head on Electric



MARCH

3/7: Blessed Feathers

3/14: AUTOMatic

3/21: Fever Marlene

3/28: The Promise Ring



APRIL

4/4: Moon Curse

4/11: Alligator Gun

4/18: Trapper Schoepp & The Shades

4/25: Mark Waldoch (Celebrated Workingman)



MAY

5/2: Group of the Altos

5/9: Volunteer

5/16: Crappy Dracula

5/23: Rush-Mor Records Spin

5/30: Honey, Get the Gun

Every Friday night since last fall, Blackbird Bar has turned over its soundsystem to guest DJs from the local music scene. Created and curated by bartender Erin TerBeek, the Bay View bar's weekly From the Stage to the Booth spin gives bands free reign to play whatever they like for the night. Some guests use the spin as a listening party for new releases and bring merch to sell, others share music that influenced them and quite a few just play whatever they're feeling at the moment. It's a chance for the local music single to mingle and for bar patrons to escape the stale playlists that bars sometimes fall back on.This week Blackbird revealed its spring From the Stage to the Booth schedule, which features sets from local dignitaries including The Promise Ring, AUTOMatic, Moon Curse and Crappy Dracula. Dear God what will Crappy Dracula play?The complete spring schedule is below.