Blind Man's Colour: This Is What Animal Collective Has Done to Music

As Nirvana's legacy can attest, sometimes the best bands can inspire the worst music. It's with that in mind that I listen to Blind Man's Colour, a vile Florida duo that does for Animal Collective what Robbers on High Street did for Spoon: pillage their playbook and reduce it to shtick. All the Merriweather Post Pavilion-isms are there and magnified four-fold: the braying, blurting sounds; the twinkling, twinkly twinkles, the helium-balloon vocals, the NyQuil-suckling synths.­ If this is an omen of what's to come, I fear we're in store for a long 2010.

­

×

vine swinger from ∞∞∞ on Vimeo.

­