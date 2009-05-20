Blink-182 w/ Fall Out Boy @ The Marcus Amphitheater, August 4

Good news for those who missed Fall Out Boy at their sold-out show at the Rave this month, not to mention those who missed Blink-182 period during the pop-punk band's long hiatus: Blink-182's summer reunion tour will take the band through Milwaukee's Marcus Amphitheater on August 4, and they'll be bringing Fall Out Boy, Panic at the Disco and Chester French with them, according to LiveNation.com and AbsolutePunk.net.

Blink-182 reunited this year after a plane crash nearly killed drummer Travis Barker but apparently healed old tensions between the band. The group is in the process of recording a new album, eying a possible release as early as this year.