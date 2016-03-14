Blondie Will Headline PrideFest

× Expand Blondie

Milwaukee's PrideFest is one of the nation's more entertainment-minded LGBT festivals, and it has a long history of booking prestigious headliners. This year it can add another one to the books: pop/New Wave/punk icons Blondie will headline the final night of this year's festival on Sunday, June 12. They'll be joined by the fast-rising Milwaukee electro-pop outfit GGOOLLDD.

For those who want to get up close, there will be reserved premium seating, which goes on sale beginning Wednesday, March 16 at noon with the pre-sale code EPRIDE.

This year's PrideFest runs June 10-12 at the Summerfest grounds.