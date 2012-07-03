The Blue Announces Its Lunchtime Concert Series Lineup

The Blue, the aptly named, aqua-hued building at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. formerly known as the Reuss Federal Plaza, has announced the lineup for its free Thursday lunchtime concert series. It\'ll run from July 12 through Sept. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: <blockquote>July 12 – Dave Miller Band (classic blues / blues rock) <br />July 19 – Annie B (alternative / pop / rock)<br />July 26 – DEKORAH (acoustic / ambient / rock)<br />August 2 – Steve Nitros Trio (contemporary / classic blues)<br />August 9 – Navy Band Jazz Combo (jazz / patriotic)<br />(Tenant Appreciation Day – Free popcorn for all tenants who present an ID.)<br />August 16 – Children of the Sun Drum Troupe (world)<br />August 23 – Jayme Dawicki Band (indie / pop / rock)<br />August 30 – Steve Cohen & The Riccos (blues / jazz / roots)<br />September 6 – Zach Wade (acoustic / folk rock / indie)<br />September 13 – Urban Empress & Friends (dub / neo-soul / reggae)</blockquote>In addition to music, the concert series will include a market showcasing 20 artists and a rotating cast of food truck vendors, including The Fast Foodie, Streetza Pizza and Laura\'s Gourmet Pizza.<br />