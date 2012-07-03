The Blue Announces Its Lunchtime Concert Series Lineup

The Blue, the aptly named, aqua-hued building at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. formerly known as the Reuss Federal Plaza, has announced the lineup for its free Thursday lunchtime concert series. It\'ll&nbsp; run from July 12 through Sept. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: <blockquote>July 12 – Dave Miller Band (classic blues / blues rock) <br />July 19 – Annie B (alternative / pop / rock)<br />July 26 – DEKORAH (acoustic / ambient / rock)<br />August 2 – Steve Nitros Trio (contemporary / classic blues)<br />August 9 – Navy Band Jazz Combo (jazz / patriotic)<br />(Tenant Appreciation Day – Free popcorn for all tenants who present an ID.)<br />August 16 – Children of the Sun Drum Troupe (world)<br />August 23 – Jayme Dawicki Band (indie / pop / rock)<br />August 30 – Steve Cohen &amp; The Riccos (blues / jazz / roots)<br />September 6 – Zach Wade (acoustic / folk rock / indie)<br />September 13 – Urban Empress &amp; Friends (dub / neo-soul / reggae)</blockquote>In addition to music, the concert series will include a market showcasing 20 artists and a rotating cast of food truck vendors, including The Fast Foodie, Streetza Pizza and Laura\'s Gourmet Pizza.<br />