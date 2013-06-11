Braid to Headline Burnhearts' 6th Annual PBR Street Party

The last time the city partied outside of Burnhearts it was damn cold outside, but just because the Bay View tavern has tossed its hat into the winter street party game doesn't mean it's giving up on its popular annual summer one. The bar will host its 6th Pabst-sponsored street party on Saturday, June 29 from noon to 8 p.m. The lineup so far includes emo stalwarts Braid, Madison party staples Mama Digdown's Brass Band and local country-rockers The Championship. DJ Why B will spin between sets, while the crowd takes in a local art and craft fair and live screenprinting from Redwall. Honey Pie and Classic Slice will be selling food, and instead of the hot brandy drinks Burnhearts offered at February's gathering, this time it will be serving cold ones in the form of Korbel brandy slushes.