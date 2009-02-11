Brandi Carlile @ The Pabst Theater, April 9

A rootsy, Washington-based folk-pop songstress with a growing adult contemporary following thanks in part to her "Grey's Anatomy" soundtrack exposure, Brandi Carlile will return to Milwaukee for a performance at The Pabst Theater on Thursday, April 9. Carlile, who plans to release a Rick Rubin-produced third album this fall, has proved a longtime popular local draw, selling out a Shank Hall concert in the spring of 2007, then filling the Rave with a performance later that fall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at noon.