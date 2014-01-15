Bruno Mars is Summerfest's Opening Night Headliner

Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater schedule is filling in quickly. After the recent Zac Brown Band and Dave Matthews Band announcements, today the festival revealed its opening-night headliner: pop singer and fedora icon Bruno Mars, who will be coming off of the biggest performance of his career at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Mars will headline the stage on Wednesday, June 25 with opener Aloe Blacc as part of his "Moonshine Jungle World Tour."

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 3 at noon. There's no word on whether Red Hot Chili Peppers will be added to the bill without explanation.