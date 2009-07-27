Built to Spill to play Turner Hall on Sept. 27

The Pabst/Riverside/Turner Hall conglomerate announced a flood of upcoming concerts this morning, including performances from Lucinda Williams, Puter Mulvey, Colbie Caillat, Ingrid Michaelson and Built to Spill, who headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, Sept. 27. One of the most beloved alternative rock bands of the '90s, Built to Spill has evolved into one of today's finest live bands, weaving gorgeous, melodic guitar solos with the heart of a poet and the precision of a surgeon. If you've never seen their concerts before, you owe it to yourself to check them out. They're genuine marvels.

The concert announcement arrives after a bit of bad news from the Built to Spill camp. Their guitarist suggested last weekend at the Pitchfork Music Festival that Warner Bros. may be dragging its feet on releasing the band's upcoming album There is No Enemy, which is currently planned for an October release. They didn't offer any specifics, though, and front man Doug Martsch, ever the advocate of passive resistance, tempered down the guitarist's suggestion that fans get in touch with the record label on the band's behalf.