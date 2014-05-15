Burnhearts' Annual Pabst Street Party Returns this June

One of Bay View's great summer traditions, the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party will return for a seventh year on Saturday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m.

The block party on Potter Avenue has a history of pulling together big lineups of unique local significance, and this year is no different: The bill will include the first Milwaukee performance from Sylvan Esso, the critically acclaimed indie-electro duo featuring former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn. The group's just-released self-titled album is already a shoe in for critics' year-end lists, so expect plenty of fanfare when they make their local debut. The bill will also include Brothers By Choice, the vintage Milwaukee R&B group which just reunited after a 20 year hiatus, and local favorites Collections of Colonies of Bees, Head on Electric and GGOOLLDD.

Other attractions: an arts and crafts fair, food from Goodkind, Classic Slice and Honeypie, refreshing Korbel brandy slushes, and quite possibly the return of a giant inflatable PBR can which has increasingly come to signify summer around these parts.

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the Bay View Neighborhood Association. For more information, hit up the event's Facebook page.