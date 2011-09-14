A Busy Saturday For Music in Bay View

The annual Bay View Bash usually marks one of the neighborhood's busiest days for live music, and this year is no exception. As usual, this Saturday's festival on Kinnickinnic Avenue will host three stages of live music, and once again the festival falls on the opening day of the Global Union Music Festival in Humboldt Park, just a quick five- to 10-minute walk from Kinnickinnic, making it easy to hop between the two events. Dave Luhrssen has a preview of Global Union in this week's Shepherd; the Bay View Bash music stage lineups are printed below:

South Stage

11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. The Psychedelegate

1:30 - 2:30 Luvahl

3:00 - 4:00 Boomer Nation

4:30 - 5:30 Boomer Nation

6:00 - 7:30 MacTavish

8:00 - 10:00 Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience

Middle Stage

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. David Drake

12:30 - 2:00 Dead Man's Carnival Roving Performances

2:00 - 3:30 Well Informed Citizens

4:00 - 5:30 Mali Blues

6:00 - 7:30 Urban Empress & the Urbanites

7:30 - 8:00 Flame Fatales - Fire Choreography

8:00 - 10:00 King Solomon

Rush-Mor/North Stage

12:00 p.m. Stock Options

1:15 The Pills

2:30 Jon Burk's Band

3:45 Valles Flying Machine

5:30 The Ragadors

6:30 Brief Candles

8:30 Cache

Additionally, Frank's Power Plant will host a day of free, all-ages live music just south of the Bash; the eight-band lineup includes Milwaukee's Kane Place Record Club and Cyborg Fortress, and Chicago's rock 'n' roll band Wanton Looks.

The Bash typically precedes a fun, crowded night at Bay View bars, as revelers look to keep the party going. For those looking for more music, Club Garibaldi is hosting a particularly accessible installment of the experimental music series MELT. This one features a headlining set from Milwaukee techno/house outsider Poor Boy Rich, an "Amiga Death Match" between Chicago breakcore artist CCDM and Stagediver—picture a producer battle where cheap, old equipment is the primary weapon of choice; Stagediver will be working with "an obsolete $6 computer from a one-armed pawn shop owner"—an audio/visual show from Tree Fall and DJ sets from bass fiend Albydamned and MELT founder The Demix. While these MELT bills sometimes cater to electronic-music diehards, but this one should be a fun spectacle for newcomers as well.