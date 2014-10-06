Cage the Elephant and Alt-J to Headline Night One of 102.1's Big Snow Show

× Expand Cage The Elephant

Milwaukee's alternative station FM 102.1 has announced the headliners for the first night of its ninth annual Big Snow Show Holiday concert: Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vance Joy and Meg Myers. Some of these acts are no stranger to the event: Cage the Elephant played the 2011 Big Snow Show with The Joy Formidable and Sleeper Agent, while Alt-J co-headlined the event last year, along with Phoenix and Arctic Monkeys.

Night one of this year's show takes place at the Eagles Ballroom on Tuesday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $39 ($41 for VIP) and go on sale Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.