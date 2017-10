Chill on the Hill Announces 2011 Headliners

×

June 7 - Ethan Keller Group (WAMI-award winner, funky singer and songwriter)



June 14 - Whiskeybelles and God's Outlaw (WAMI-award winner, Alternative Country, Johnny Cash tribute band)



June 21 - Squeezettes (polka fun)



June 28 - Crazy Rocket Fuel (rockabilly)



July 5 - American Legion Band (traditional big band, patriotic, and their 50th year at Humboldt)



July 12 - Anna Johnson and Friends (Wisconsin singer and songwriter now in Nashville)



July 19 - The Urbanites (reggae)



July 26 - Fell Boyz (original blues)



August 2 - Informal Blues and Orpheus with opener The Aqua Knots (family night, young adults act, rock jazz, ska)



August 9 - Reilly with opener Kinsella Academy of Irish Dance (pre-Irish Fest)



August 16 - Testa Rosa and Joe Crockett Group (alternative, original americana)



August 23 - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra featuring Robin Pluer



August 30 - Tristan Royalty Squad (WAMI award-winners, 88.9 AfroBeat)



Bay View's free Tuesday night concert series Chill on the Hill has announced the headliners for its 2011 season. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Humboldt Park bandshell. Here are the headliners, with descriptions from the Chill on the Hill website