Chill on the Hill Announces 2011 Headliners

Bay View's free Tuesday night concert series Chill on the Hill has announced the headliners for its 2011 season. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Humboldt Park bandshell. Here are the headliners, with descriptions from the Chill on the Hill website:
June 7 - Ethan Keller Group (WAMI-award winner, funky singer and songwriter)
June 14 - Whiskeybelles and God's Outlaw (WAMI-award winner, Alternative Country, Johnny Cash tribute band)
June 21 - Squeezettes (polka fun)
June 28 - Crazy Rocket Fuel (rockabilly)
July 5 - American Legion Band (traditional big band, patriotic, and their 50th year at Humboldt)
July 12 - Anna Johnson and Friends (Wisconsin singer and songwriter now in Nashville)
July 19 - The Urbanites (reggae)
July 26 - Fell Boyz (original blues)
August 2 - Informal Blues and Orpheus with opener The Aqua Knots (family night, young adults act, rock jazz, ska)
August 9 - Reilly with opener Kinsella Academy of Irish Dance (pre-Irish Fest)
August 16 - Testa Rosa and Joe Crockett Group (alternative, original americana)
August 23 - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra featuring Robin Pluer
August 30 - Tristan Royalty Squad (WAMI award-winners, 88.9 AfroBeat)