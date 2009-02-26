Chinese Telephones Sign Off, Sadly

Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its most endearing pop-punk bands tonight when the Chinese Telephones play one last show at the Borg Ward (supported, in typical fashion, by about four or five dozen other bands.) Erin Wolf has a smart, must-read interview with the guys about their many attempts to break up and the state of pop-punk over at Fan-Belt.com.

Also on tonight's bill: Possible Fathers, an eminently deserving lo-fi pop band that was the subject of an unlikely Journal Sentinel feature today. Granted it's one of those crapped-out, "here, you guys tell us about you in your own words" features, but it's still a really fun read from a really fun band.