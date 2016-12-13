Chris Siegel, Strehlow and Company Deliver Tropical Vibes on "Streets Ahead"

Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Siren and saxophonist Jay Anderson, "Streets Ahead" is all tropical comforts and house pep.

There are more versions of the track to come, Siegel says, including one with more vocals from Siren (this version is practically an instrumental), but in the meantime, you can stream the song below.