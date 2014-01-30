Coming Soon to Milwaukee: Schoolboy Q, Juicy J and Big Sean

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, I highlighted 2 Chainz and Pusha T's Feb. 8 concert at the Rave as one of my winter concert picks in part on the grounds that it was the only major rap show of the year announced so far. Funny how quickly things can change: Hours after that episode was recorded, the Rave announced a trio of big rap shows:

Juicy J with Travis Scott, Saturday, March 29. Tickets $28/$34, on sale Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Schoolboy Q with Isaiah Rashad and Vince Staples, Thursday, April 17. Tickets $22.50/$27.50, on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Big Sean, Saturday May 3. Tickets $28/$33, on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.