Concert Announcements: The Big Snow Show, Low, All-Things Zeppelin

FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMITE. Silversun Pickups are touring behind their solid third album, Neck Of The Woods , while The Joy Formidable have been teasing some seriously great songs from their upcoming sophomore album, Wolf's Law . Enjoy the video for the lead single "Cholla" below.

Tickets for the Big Snow Show are $27.50 ($33.50 VIP) and go on sale Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

In other concert news, indie-rock greats Low will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 24—tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 5 at noon—and Led Zeppelin fans can take their pick between two competing Zeppelin tribute shows. ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., while Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience will try to prove that it is, in fact, the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience when it plays the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 20.