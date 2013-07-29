Concert Announcements: Jonathan Richman and Blitzen Trapper

One of rock 'n' roll's great charmers, Jonathan Richman will play Shank Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, the venue announced this weekend. With his first band The Modern Lovers, Richman inspired a generation of '70s punk bands before moving on to a more acoustic, traditional style of rock 'n' roll inspired by the music of his youth. Richman still tours regularly, but for whatever reason it has been ages since he last played Milwaukee, which should make his upcoming Shank Hall performance with longtime drummer Tommy Larkin feel like a major event, even if Richman's casual, low-key stage presence suggests otherwise. Tickets are just $15.

Meanwhile, Turner Hall Ballroom announced that the prog-folk group Blitzen Trapper, a band that's no stranger to playing Milwaukee, will return for a show on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Tickets for that one are $15 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at noon.