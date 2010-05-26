Concert Updates: Band of Horses, Holy Fuck, Nathaniel Rateliff

Band of Horses will be making their Milwaukee debut this summer, but not at the venue you'd probably expect. The Rave has challenged the Pabst Theater Foundation's monopoly on all things indie-Americana-ish by booking the former Sub Pop (now Columbia Records) band for a show on Friday, July 16. General admission tickets are $26 and go on sale Saturday, June 5.

In other concert news:

* Holy Fuck's scheduled June 2 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom has been moved to the much more fitting (and much more size-appropriate) Mad Planet. Advance ticket sales (if there were any) will be honored. The downside is it's not an all-ages show anymore.

* Chances are Denver's power-voiced indie-folk singer Nathaniel Rateliff converted quite a few new fans opening for The Tallest Man on Earth last night at the Pabst Theaterhe's a striking performer. Milwaukee will get a chance to catch him yet again when he plays his third show in the city this year on July 22 at Club Garibaldi. Tickets are $10 and available here.

* This is a little confusing: The North Carolina folk-rock trio Megafaun will be returning to Milwaukee on June 15 at Club Garibaldi. That's the same month that the Austin skronk-rock trio Megafauna plays a June 3 show at the Stonefly Brewery. Best not to mistake the two.