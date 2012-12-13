You're Damn Right Kramp and Adler Released a CD

Paying homage to the greatest Wisconsin soundbite of the year—a snarled, out-of-context snippet of casual profanity from Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin that played on constant loop during the election—FM 102.1 morning dudes Brian Kramp and Jon Adler have released their first CD. You're Damn Right! collects 19 tracks of songs, skits and snippets from the duo's "The Kramp and Adler Morning Show," including interviews with Jack Black, Stephen Lynch, Brad Hicks and Jemaine Clement and musical tributes to Jazz in the Park and Sheboygan.

It's for a good cause: Proceeds go to the cancer-support organization About The Time Tomorrow. You can pick up a copy for $10 at Exclusive Company's Milwaukee and Greenfield locations.